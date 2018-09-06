Mister Softee finds ‘frozen hearts’ in NYC; see what areas complained most about the classic jingle:

NEW YORK — Nearly 1,279 complaints were filed against the classic Mister Softee ice cream truck jingle in the past 12 months in New York City, and certain neighborhoods have shown to have less chill with the tune than others, Localize.city reported Thursday.

The website, which aims to offer insight into New York addresses, analyzed 311 complaints made for 12 months, ending on Aug. 15 of this year.

Clusters of complaints came from three distinct areas — which all happen to be near parks.

Jamaica, around Captain Tilly Park

Flatiron/Union Square, around Union Square Park and Madison Square Park

Kingsbridge, around Bailey Playground, Fort Independence Playground and Van Cortlandt Park

“It’s apparent that ice cream trucks know their audience and are targeting parks and playgrounds — but families might not be totally cool about that,” Localize.city data analyst Daniel Slutsky said.

The report specifically noted, “ice cream trucks have clearly found frozen hearts in Kingsbridge.”

While more than 1,200 people complained about the Mister Softee tune, this was actually a 20 percent decrease from the year prior, according to Localize.city.

Three boroughs mentioned in the report saw a decrease in complaints, while the fourth experienced an uptick.

Manhattan had the biggest year-over-year dip, with a 47 percent decline in complaints Central and East Harlem both saw complaints dip about 80 percent

Brooklyn saw a 25 percent dip Williamsburg dropped 85 percent and Sunset Park dropped about 60 percent

The Bronx saw a 7 percent drop in the Bronx Mott Haven dropped 87 percent

Queens, however, saw an 11 percent increase Cambria Heights saw a 300 percent increase in complaints, from nine to 38, and Jamaica Estates saw a 200 percent increase, from 20 complaints the year before to 57



The outcome of these complaints was not reported, but Localize.city does note that trucks are prohibited in NYC from playing music while stopped, and are not allowed to be idle for more than three minutes.