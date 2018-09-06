Man arrested in Long Island machete killing blamed on MS-13

ROOSEVELT, NY — Police arrested an alleged MS-13 member connected to two Long Island slayings, officials announced Thursday.

Kevin Lopez-Morales, 20, was charged in relation to remains found in both Roosevelt and Baldwin.

Human remains found on Oct. 19, 2017 have been identified as Angel Soler. He’d been hacked to death with a machete.

MS-13 is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.

Lopez-Morales will be arraigned on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.