Legionnaires in NYCHA and 3 staffers suspended for alleged sex parties: Monica’s talking about it

The president of the Fort Independence Houses in the Bronx is afraid to use the water in her bathroom because there were two confirmed cases of Legionnaires in the building.

“I don’t know what to tell my families," Barbara Liray said. "Don’t bathe. Don’t shower. Animals live better than this."

Experts say Legionnaires can be contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets and can't be spread from person to person. Legionnaires can have Pneumonia-like symptoms, especially for seniors.

“Both patients have risks for Legionnaires’ disease and have been discharged from the hospital," a Health Department spokesperson said. "The Health Department will evaluate the building’s plumbing to look for evidence of Legionella bacteria in the building’s water system.”

Also, NYCHA confirms there are three cases of legionnaires at the St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem.

A spokesperson for NYCHA tells PIX11 News they are currently cleaning and jetting the lines of all 13 hot water tanks, prioritizing the buildings that had legionella confirmed.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat will be calling for an immediate and comprehensive testing protocol in all NYCHA buildings in all housing complexes within New York’s 13th congressional district.

New York City Housing Authority workers who were supposed to be fixing apartments instead were allegedly throwing sex parties involving supervisors, workers and, in some cases, even residents.

Now sources tell PIX11 News, three staff members are suspended without pay for 30 days.

PIX11 News was shown some of the pictures taken at these alleged sex parties.

“It began with heat, lead paint, mold, horrible conditions, now we are talking about sex, lies, pictures and potential videotape and a coverup,” said Councilmember Mark Gjonaj.

“What disturbs me is all of this was happening during working hours, which means means the residents were not receiving the services they were supposed to,” said Monique Johnson, the tenant association president of the Throggs Neck houses.

A spokesperson for the department of investigation says: “DOI did receive a complaint this month and referred the allegation to NYCHA for appropriate action. Earlier this summer, NYCHA officials spoke to DOI about staffing concerns at the Throggs Neck Houses and NYCHA indicated it would take certain steps.”

A NYCHA spokesperson says, "We take this matter very seriously. The moment concerns were raised, we began an investigation. Based on that investigation, NYCHA's new leadership determined staff had to be reassigned for the good of residents and employees alike."

