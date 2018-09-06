Forklift operator killed at Hunts Point warehouse

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A man operating a forklift died at a Hunts Point warehouse early Thursday.

Police responded to a call at about 1:07 a.m. of an aided male inside a warehouse on Food Center Drive in Hunts Point.

When they arrived, police found the 43-year-old operator with head trauma, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the man was driving the forklift when he struck a beam, according to police.

Police said no criminality is involved.