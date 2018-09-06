Family, friends gather to say goodbye to Bronx woman found murdered, dismembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- Family and friends gathered Thursday night to mourn the death of 25-year-old Lisa Marie Velasquez, who was found brutally murdered and dismembered in the Bronx last month.

“To me, they’re animals," her aunt Jackie Perez said. "Because who in their right mind would cut up a person in pieces like that."

Velasquez’s family gathered inside a Bronx funeral home, trying to keep it together, their anguish laced with frustration over the couple accused of killing their loved one.

Daquan Wheeler, 31, and Ciara Martinez, 30, supposedly friends of Velasquez’s, are charged with her murder.

According to police, Martinez called Velasquez to her Longwood apartment where she and her boyfriend, Wheeler, were in the middle of a heated domestic dispute.

When Velasquez showed up, Wheeler hit her in the head with a hammer and beat Velasquez to death, authorities said.

Martinez, who was a witness to the incident, helped dispose of the corpse, police told PIX11. As she was escorted out by police, Martinez told reporters and cameras, "She was my friend. I loved her."

The couple are accused of then dismembering their friend and stuffing the body parts in bags, scattering them near multiple parks in the Bronx.

"Justice -- they gotta pay for what they did," Perez said. "Neither one of them should get away from this. Get away with this. I’m really hurt. My mother’s hurt. Give me a hug."

On Thursday, Jose “Mickey” Martinez said he wants to focus on Velasquez, his fun loving friend and ace softball player who loved her teammates as family.

“Whenever time you was down, she was there to pick you up," Martinez said. "I made this shirt for her, 'your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.'"

Perez offered one more piece of advice as their family said farewell to Velasquez.

"All I wanna say is, you better love your family, because you don’t know, tomorrow is not promised.”