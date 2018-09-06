Cops search NJ home of couple who raised $400k for homeless man

FLORENCE, N.J. — Authorities have executed a search warrant at the home of a New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 online for a homeless good Samaritan who now claims they mismanaged the cash.

The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill reports Florence police were at the home of Katelyn McClure and Mark D’Amico on Thursday morning. But further information on the search wasn’t immediately available.

The couple are being sued by Johnny Bobbitt, who got McClure gas late one night in 2017 when she was stranded in Philadelphia. She later set up a GoFundMe page for him, but the relationship eventually soured.

Bobbitt’s lawyer says he’s been told that all the money is now gone. It’s unclear what happened to the money, but McClure and D’Amico have denied any wrongdoing.