NEW YORK — Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, died Thursday, his agent Todd Eisner tells CNN.

Reynolds, best known for roles in “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Boogie Nights,” suffered a heart attack, TMZ reports.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.