75-year-old woman struck by MTA bus in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a bus in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The 75-year-old was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk along Bay and Bay Ridge Parkways in Bensonhurst at about 8 p.m. when she was struck by an MTA bus, police said.

The bus driver made a right turn from Bay Parkway onto Stillwell Avenue when the bus hit the woman, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head trauma, said police.

The bus driver is not facing criminal charges, cops said.