PIX11 partners with Save the Children to run TCS New York City Marathon and help Puerto Rico

On Nov. 4, over 50,000 runners will hit the pavement as part of the TCS New York City Marathon, the largest marathon in the world and signature event of New York Road Runners. Five of those athletes will be members of the PIX11 News family, running as Team PIX11 and raising funds for Save the Children’s recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, has partnered with Save the Children to help fundraise for the global humanitarian organization’s Hurricane Maria Children’s Relief Fund.

“Team PIX11 is dedicating their participation in the marathon to aid in the ongoing effort to support the children and families of Puerto Rico in their long-term recovery. So many of our viewers and their families were affected by Maria and this is one small way we can help give back to our community,” said Chris Wayland, general manager of PIX11.

Led by team captain, PIX11 News anchor Kori Chambers, Team PIX11 will run the 26.2-mile race to raise funds to support Save the Children’s commitment to the children of Puerto Rico. Their efforts include working with communities, local partners and government and academic institutions to restore, improve and expand early learning and education programs to help children get back to learning and return to normalcy.

Save the Children’s programs have had a direct impact on nearly 52,000 children in Puerto Rico so far after the catastrophic storm.

“We are thankful to Kori Chambers, his teammates and the entire PIX11 News family for their support of Save the Children and our recovery efforts in Puerto Rico,” said Allison Lardner, Save the Children’s director of National Events & Community Engagement.

“We are proud to have Save the Children as an Official Charity Partner to the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon. Team PIX11 and the entire group running in support of Save the Children will join the thousands of runners who will reach their goal of running 26.2 miles across New York City while directly impacting causes that are important to them through their fundraising efforts,” said Christine Burke, vice oresident of Runner Products and Services, New York Road Runners.

Team PIX11 members include:

Kori Chambers – Anchor, PIX11 News at 5

Jon Knoll – PIX11 Director

Dave McDonald – PIX11 Manager, On-Air Promotions

Rolando Pujol – PIX11’s Director of Digital and Social Strategy

Adam Welikson – PIX11 Operations Supervisor

Follow along with the team via social media as they train for the marathon #PIX11MARATHON

To donate to Team PIX11, please visit: www.pix11.com/marathon

ABOUT PIX11:

Founded in 1948 and owned by Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media, WPIX-TV (PIX11) has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11’s award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station’s success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including nearly 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. Since 1999 PIX11 has also been the broadcast station of the New York Mets. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, and on Twitter and Instagram as @pix11news. For more information visit www.pix11.com.

ABOUT SAVE THE CHILDREN:

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

