10 passengers test positive for the flu after international flight lands at Kennedy Airport: mayor’s office

NEW YORK — Ten people have tested positive for influenza after being hospitalized when their plane landed at Kennedy Airport, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.

The passengers were among more than 500 people on board, 19 people were sickened —10 of them were taken to a hospital while the other nine refused medical attention, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said after Wednesday’s incident.

Seven of the people taken to the hospital were crew members. The remaining three people were passengers.

“Test results on the 10 hospitalized patients find influenza,” press secretary Eric Phillips tweeted Thursday. “Some tests came back inconclusive on other viruses, which is common. They’ll be re-administered this morning. All 10 patients will be kept in the hospital as a precaution until we know those final results.”

About 100 passengers and crew members on Flight 203 from Dubai complained of illness, including cough and some with fever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Upon landing, a massive emergency response met the Airbus A380 jetliner.

Emergency Service Unit officers from the Port Authority Police Department and the NYPD joined personnel from the FDNY, the Office of Emergency Management and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They isolated the airplane on the tarmac, and began a process to assess the illness, as well as a course of action.

“I was scared,” said passenger Ishtiaq Khan, who’d taken the flight, Emirates 203, from Dubai to JFK, after connecting from Bangladesh. “Too many cops and things like that outside of the plane.”

Health officials evaluated the passengers as they deplaned, including taking their temperatures and making arrangements for those that needed care, the CDC said.

Medical staff from the CDC had all passengers fill out health care questionnaires on board, passenger Srinivasan Rao said.

“They told us that everybody has to fill out a form, so we can track in three weeks’ time who you are, where you are, and how you are,” he said.

Passengers who were not ill were allowed to continue with their travel plans.