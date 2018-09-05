Stun-gun wielding teen in clown costume chases Long Island juveniles in park: police

MASSAPEQUA, NY — A clown accused of chasing “juveniles” while holding a stun gun was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Christopher Desousa, 17, was spotted in a vehicle on Peconic Drive. Officers approached him and saw a clown costume and mask on he passenger seat.

They realized he was the same person who’d chased several “juveniles” at John Burns Park on Labor Day, police said. He was allegedly holding a stun gun at the time and wearing the costume.

No injuries were reported in that incident. Police have not clarified the ages of the victims.

Officers found four stun guns and a black jack in the car with Desousa.

He’s been charged with multiple county of criminal possession of a weapon. Desousa was arraigned on Wednesday,

Detectives are requesting anyone that may have been a victim of the actions of the above defendant to contact the Nassau County Police Department- Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753. All callers will remain anonymous.