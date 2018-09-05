Student allegedly stabs classmate with metal comb pick at Brooklyn high school

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A student allegedly stabbed his classmate with a metal comb pick at a Brooklyn high school Wednesday, just as the first day of classes was getting underway, officials said.

The stabbing happened about 8:30 a.m. at Automotive High School. Both boys involved are 17 years old, according to a spokesperson for the union representing New York City school safety agents.

The alleged attacker stabbed his classmate twice with a metal comb pick, the union spokesperson said. The vicitm suffered injuries to his left hand, back, neck and the top of his head. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The student who allegedly stabbed his peer was taken away by school safety agents, the union said.

The union said the incident “came from summer school and it was not resolved.”

New York City’s more than 1.1 million students returned to school on Wednesday after summer break.

PIX11 News has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.