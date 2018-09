Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City has created a number of interesting culinary combinations.

Alexa Greenfield's recipe has gone worldwide after video of her eating chicken tenders dipped in soda was broadcast on ESPN.

She was snacking with her nephews duringĀ coverage of the US Open Tennis Tournament on Monday in Flushing, Queens.

Greenfield says she started dipping chicken in soda when she was younger. She's approaching the attention with a sense of humor.