Several weapons seized at NYC public schools on first day back

NEW YORK — Knives and other weapons, including a metal hair comb used to stab a student, were detained from NYC public schools on the first day of classes on Wednesday, according to officials.
A student allegedly stabbed his classmate with a metal comb pick Automotive High School in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m., according to officials. Both were 17 years old.
Elsewhere in Brooklyn and Manhattan, weapons were found, according to the School Safety Agents Union.
- Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn — knife
- Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn — knife
- Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn — razor
- Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn — gravity knife
- Essex Street Academy in Manhattan in Brooklyn — steak knife
- Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn — knife
- Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn — knife/ box cutter
- John Dewey High School in Brooklyn —knife
A bomb threat was also made at South Shore High School, according to the union. The incident did not prompt an evacuation.