Several weapons seized at NYC public schools on first day back

NEW YORK — Knives and other weapons, including a metal hair comb used to stab a student, were detained from NYC public schools on the first day of classes on Wednesday, according to officials.

A student allegedly stabbed his classmate with a metal comb pick Automotive High School in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m., according to officials. Both were 17 years old.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn and Manhattan, weapons were found, according to the School Safety Agents Union.

Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn — knife

Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn — knife

Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn — razor

Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn — gravity knife

Essex Street Academy in Manhattan in Brooklyn — steak knife

Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn — knife

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn — knife/ box cutter

John Dewey High School in Brooklyn —knife

A bomb threat was also made at South Shore High School, according to the union. The incident did not prompt an evacuation.