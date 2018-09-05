Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

Several weapons seized at NYC public schools on first day back

Posted 1:17 PM, September 5, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:21PM, September 5, 2018

NEW YORK — Knives and other weapons, including a metal hair comb used to stab a student, were detained from NYC public schools on the first day of classes on Wednesday, according to officials.

A student allegedly stabbed his classmate with a metal comb pick Automotive High School in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m., according to officials. Both were 17 years old.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn and Manhattan, weapons were found, according to the School Safety Agents Union.

  • Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn — knife
  • Clara Barton High School in Brooklyn — knife
  • Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn — razor
  • Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn — gravity knife
  • Essex Street Academy in Manhattan in Brooklyn — steak knife
  • Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn — knife
  • Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn — knife/ box cutter
  • John Dewey High School in Brooklyn —knife

A bomb threat was also made at South Shore High School, according to the union. The incident did not prompt an evacuation.