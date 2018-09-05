PIX11 Honors Port Authority Counter-Terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — September 11 is a reminder of the importance of counter-terrorism and the need for programs to keep our city safe.

Members of the Port Authority Police Department are now part of a joint multi-agency transit surge with Hudson County Prosecutor’s Officer and New Jersey Transit police as they work to carry on counter-terrorism plans and continue to keep the tri-state area protected.

Partnering with all regional departments, the counter-terrorism team is all about deterring, detecting and responding to acts of terrorism.

Their goal — for “people to feel safe.”

The team is testing out new, cutting-edge technology, including explosive detectors, and not only do they want the public to be educated with their latest developments, members of the counter-terrorism team want the public to know what to look out for.