Off-duty Essex County sheriff’s officer delivers baby

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Sheriff's Officer Kaisha Madera was off-duty when she got a call at around 6 a.m. to help her boyfriend's cousin who was in labor.

Rajine Green, 21, said she awoke with contractions at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. By 6 a.m., her water broke and she was unable to get down the stairs to get to the hospital. Green's father, who is the Essex County Jail Warden, was not home and called Madera. She lives nearby in the same town.

When Madera got to the house, she found Green on the ground in labor. The baby's head was crowning.

"She came in. I told her, 'the baby is coming right now!'" Green said.

Madera got down on the ground and called 911. But this baby wasn’t going to wait.

"Me as a mom and her being family, I knew I had to take care of her, I had to make sure they were good," said Madera. "Once the shoulders came out, I was able to pull the baby’s whole body out. The baby started crying, so I was like, 'okay that is a good thing.'"

At 7 pounds and 13 ounces, Koren Christina Green was born at 6:35 a.m. She is healthy and Green is also doing fine.

"I thank God," said Madera. "I feel as though he was there with me."