Man sexually assaults woman he forced into Brooklyn alleyway

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man shown in newly released surveillance footage forced a 27-year-old woman into a Brooklyn alleyway and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was near 90th Street and 5th Avenue when she was attacked just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 25, an NYPD spokesperson said. She was thrown to the ground and her clothes were torn off.

A good Samaritan intervened after spotting the sexual assault, police said. They struggled and the attacker fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the man. He has a goatee and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black and white sneakers and dark colored shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).