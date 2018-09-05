Attempted rapist attacks mother walking with baby in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man who tried to rape a woman who was with her infant in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police said.

A 20-year-old victim was pushing her baby in a stroller along the New England Thruway overpass at Steenwick Avenue when a man approached her from behind, police said.

The attacker grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground then he pushed the stroller away as he began to touch the victim’s breasts and tried to kiss her and remove her pants, police said.

When he saw another individual approaching them on the overpass, the man ran away, police said. He was last seen running near Rombouts and Givan avenues.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

The attacker is described as a man about 5 feet 7 inches, about 31 years old, with a medium build and long, black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans. Police released photos of the suspected attempted rapist, captured by surveillance cameras on Tillotson Avenue, with a call to the public to help find him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).