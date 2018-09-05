Husband stabs and kills wife inside Bronx apartment: police

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed his wife inside their Bronx apartment Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a domestic assault at an apartment along Metropolitan Avenue and Metropolitan Oval in Parkchester at about 3:01 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found 46-year-old Natasha Roberts with stab wounds to her torso and a 52-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso and head, police said.

Roberts was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the couple got into a verbal dispute inside their residence when the dispute became physical.

Roberts’ daughter, who was in the apartment with her children during the incident, called 911 after she saw her mother on the floor with her stepfather on top of her, said police.

Roberts’ husband was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is in custody with charges pending, said cops.

Two knives were recovered at the scene.