Hoboken city council votes to end relationship with SUEZ after 18 water main breaks

HOBOKEN, NJ — Hoboken's city council voted unanimously to end their relationship with SUEZ, the company charged with managing the city's water, after 18 water main breaks.

The breaks, attributed to ancient infrastructure and the city's lack of investment, occurred over just 70 days. The streets of Hoboken were repeatedly flooded over the water.

Some also say SUEZ, formerly United Water, ran too much water pressure through the pipes.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla attended Wednesday night's meeting. He said it was "highly refreshing" that members of the council were able to come together for the "best interest of our community."