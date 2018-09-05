Dorm room tips for college students from a decorating expert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Montclair, New Jersey – It's back to school time and for incoming college freshmen, that means taking on a fresh start in a new space.

One thing's for sure though, many students aren't settling for a bare living space. In fact, several students have been shared their epic dorm room makeovers on social media. With before and after photos shared on Twitter, there's definitely proof that anything is possible.

For students at Montclair State University, who started classes for the fall this week, it was no different. Students at the University shared move-in tips while revealing special decorum ahead of the new school year.

Amanda Zuckerman, co-founder of small space decorating shop Dormify, also shared advice for ways to maneuver dorm items into the room. For example, she suggests moving the bed in first and steering all other items around it.

Dormify was created by Zuckerman and her mom in 2012 as a place for students to grab fashionable products to amp up their dorm rooms.

Zuckerman said she started the company because she "wanted to create a one-stop shop for college decor."