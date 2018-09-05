Cyclist shoots man outside Brooklyn building: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man riding a bicycle shot another man outside a Brooklyn building early Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was standing in front of a building along St. John’s Place in Crown Heights at about 12:15 a.m. when he was shot, police said.

According to authorities, a man on a bicycle came by and shot the victim several times in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No arrests have been made. There is currently no description of the suspected shooter.

