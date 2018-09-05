About 100 sick passengers on international flight landing at JFK Airport

NEW YORK — About 100 people are sick on an international flight that landed at Kennedy Airport Wednesday, sources said.

Emirates Air Flight 204 will not be allowed to go to the terminal but instead has been quarantined, according to sources and a spokesman for the New York City mayor’s office.

A large emergency response, including personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is being sent to the airport, sources said.

About 500 people in all are on the plane. It’s not known what is making the 100 passengers ill.

