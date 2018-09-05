4 students suffer heat exhaustion while playing outside at NJ school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Three students were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after suffering from heat-related illnesses at a New Jersey charter school, officials say. A fourth student also reported to feel ill, but was taken home by a parent.

Hackensack Fire Department and EMS responded to Bergen Arts and Science Charter High School where the four students became ill while playing outside during gym class.

Three of the children were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center. A fourth was taken home by a parent. All are in stable condition.

Outdoor activities at the school were suspended until further notice.

No ages or identities of the children have been released.

The school released the following statement: