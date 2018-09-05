$172 million will be spent on fixes at affordable housing in Newark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, NJ — Regional Housing and Urban Development Director Lynne Patton, New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka say they have good news for families in Newark: big money is coming.

“This is a new day for families in Newark,” said Mayor Baraka.

The Garden Spires and Spruce Spires Apartments will get $172 million in funding and 650 units will be fixed. Many of the families in the apartment are living with vouchers and federal assistance.

“I’m hoping the fixes happen now,” said Leontine Wise, who lives on the 16th floor.

Many tenants say the repairs are long overdue.

“Today marks a major turning point for residents of Garden and Spruce Spires after years of deterioration and deplorable living conditions that residents have had to endure,” said Lt. Governor Oliver, who is also Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. “It is a new day as this Administration, in partnership with the City of Newark and the new owner, pledge to provide residents a safe and decent place to live.”