Student hit by vehicle, seriously injured near LI high school

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A motorist has been arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager outside his high school, and seriously injuring the boy, on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle while walking westbound Laurel Hill Road, east of Elwood Road, at 8:06 a.m., police said. News12 reports he was a Northport High School student who was walking to cross-country practice at the time.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital and treated for seriously injuries, police said.

Janet Aliperti, the driver of the 2005 Honda sedan that hit the boy, was not injured and has been arrested, according to police.

The 57-year-old faces charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a third-degree motor vehicle, operation while registration is suspended and driving an uninsured vehicle.