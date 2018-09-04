Several cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed at NYCHA buildings in the Bronx and Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Barbara Luray is the president of the Fort Independence Houses in the Bronx and she says she's afraid to use the water in her bathroom after two cases of Legionnaires' disease were confirmed in her building Friday.

“I don’t know what to tell my families," Luray said. "Don’t bathe. Don’t shower. Animals live better than this."

A Health Department spokesperson says, “Both patients have risks for Legionnaires’ disease and have been discharged from the hospital. The Health Department will evaluate the building’s plumbing to look for evidence of Legionella bacteria in the building’s water system.”

Experts say Legionnaires can be contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets and cant be spread from person to person. Legionnaires can have Pneumonia-like symptoms, especially for seniors.

Also, NYCHA confirms there are three cases of Legionnaires at the St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem.

A spokesperson for NYCHA tells PIX11 News they are currently cleaning and jetting the lines of all 13 hot water tanks, prioritizing the buildings that had confirmed Legionnaires.

Congressman Espaillat will be calling for an immediate and comprehensive testing protocol in all NYCHA buildings in all housing complexes within New York’s 13th congressional district.

Regional HUD Director NY and NJ tweeted,

"I commend @RepEspaillat for working with TA Ball to ensure @NYCHA eradicates the confirmed Legionella at Saint Nicholas Houses. These 3 cases only further compound the urgency for a Federal Monitor, so that he/she can implement proactive measures to prevent future contamination."