Police investigate woman filmed dunking 3-year-old boy’s head in toilet

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police and social workers are investigating a woman who was recorded repeatedly dunking her 3-year-old son’s head in a toilet and flushing it.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Leesburg Police Department said detectives are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges against the woman, who has been identified as Kaitlyn Wolf.

Since the video went viral, officers have had to park outside the woman’s central Florida home in response to multiple threats. It’s now been viewed more than 420,000 times and comes with a warning on Facebook.

“This video may show violence against a child or a teenager,” the warning reads. “We haven’t removed it from Facebook because it may help rescue the child in question.”

Wolf told WKMG the video has been taken out of context and that the screaming boy also was laughing. She says he said, “let’s do it again” when the video was finished.

Wolf said the video wasn’t intended for Facebook. The Orlando Sentinel reports the video was posted by the girlfriend of the child’s father.

In a follow-up video, the girlfriend of the child’s father said she thought publicly sharing the video was the right thing to do. She has children of her own and said she will not let them near Wolf.

“I do not feel bad and I will not apologize for posting it whatsoever,” she said. “I do hope that the kids in the situation that were in the video do get their justice and do get help. As for Kaitlyn, I have no respect for her whatsoever in what she did and I will attest to that any day of the week.”