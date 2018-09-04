Police bust man wanted for Bronx murder of his sister and his fiancée

One of the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted, a man wanted for gunning down his sister and then his fiancée, was arrested, police said.

Andre Neverson was deported from the U.S. in 2000 after he shot a girlfriend’s uncle five times. But he came back into the county illegally and, in 2002, allegedly shot his sister in the head and stomach.

Neverson allegedly abducted his fiancée the next day. She was found two days later with a gunshot wound to the head.

His fiancée had apparently broken off the relationship shortly beforehand, according to NYPD reports at the time.

He was arrested in Connecticut. Before this, he was most recently spotted in 2005 in Trinidad.

