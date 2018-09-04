Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

NYC schools chancellor shares his checklist for the year

Posted 1:09 PM, September 4, 2018, by

NEW YORK — More than a million NYC public school students are heading back to class Wednesday, and school safety is on the minds of parents and educators alike. NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza discusses school safety and shares his checklist for the year.