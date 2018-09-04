New surveillance video released in Inwood murder of young father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INWOOD, Manhattan -- New surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows several young men approaching a young father in the Inwood section of Manhattan early Saturday morning just before he was gunned down.

Six men, one of them with a gun, were seen on surveillance video around 3 a.m. right before they allegedly ran up to 19-year-old Jorge Rodriguez, and fatally shot him in the head, police sources tell PIX11.

Rodriguez, was standing on the corner of Academy Street and Post Avenue on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. when he was shot.

Candles, flowers, and posters now adorn the section of sidewalk where the teenager was gunned down, leaving behind his girlfriend, Alassyn Castillo, their 1-year old daughter, and a grieving extended family.

“We just had a birthday party for her the 25th of August. It was nice. He was there,” Castillo said. “My boyfriend was not a gangster. My boyfriend was not a street person. Like, he wasn’t worried about having issues with anybody else."

Rodriguez’s mother, Mia Rodriguez, who did not want her face shown on camera, is devastated -- and -- furious.

“Just violence on an everyday basis," Rodriguez said. "Just these kids don’t have.. I don't know, these kids are going crazy. These kids don’t see the frustration, and pain, they're causing their families. These kids broke my family. These kids broke my family."

Mia Rodriguez also tells us word is now circulating in the neighborhood about the suspects’ whereabouts, as many as six of them.

She insists her "Georgie" was not the intended target.

“I heard that one of them left to Santo Domingo," Rodriguez said. "I’m hearing a lot of things. There’s a lot going on. They need to match these faces."

“My boyfriend was worried about his family," Castillo added. "And how he was going to get us out of here. And how he wanted to separate himself from that.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).