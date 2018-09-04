Man rapes woman on the Washington Bridge between Manhattan, the Bronx

MANHATTAN — A man raped a woman on the Washington Bridge between Manhattan and the Bronx and sexually assaulted another, police said Tuesday.

In both incidents, he approached women in their 20s as they walked toward Manhattan on the bridge late at night, an NYPD spokesperson said. On Aug. 25, he demanded money from a 20-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m., went through her bag and raped her.

He’d previously sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman just after midnight on Feb. 20, police said. The man threatened her with a knife, demanded money and shoved his hand inside of the woman’s pants.

Both of the victims were treated at local hospitals.

Police released surveillance images of the man and asked for help identifying him. He’s about 5 feet, 1 inches tall and has a pony tail. The man was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, baseball cap, dark pants and dark sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).