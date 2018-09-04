Long Island massage therapist accused of sexually abusing multiple customers: police

PATCHOGUE, Long Island — A Long Island massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting three customers, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police initially arrested Matthew Widener, 33, last Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman getting a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa in Bayport on Aug. 12.

One week later, two other women came forward and accused Widener of inappropriate touching them during their appointments at the same spa on Jan. 27 and Aug. 11.

Widener is scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Tuesday.

Police say Widener also worked at Elements Massage, located at 42 East Main St. in Smithtown between June 2013 and Dec. 2017.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Widener to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.