Hofstra student robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the loose: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Hofstra student’s off-campus room and robbed him at gunpoint on Monday night.

Police said an unidentified man entered the student’s room located on Fairview Boulevard at about 11:35 p.m.

Once inside, the man pointed a gun at the student, and demanded money and jewelry.

Police said the robber grabbed the victim’s Apple laptop and fled through a side door.

Police described the man to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hoody, black sweatpants and an American flag bandana covering part of his face.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to call 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.