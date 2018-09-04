Fast-moving fire tears through house in Ronkonkoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A fast-moving fire tore through a house lived in by a father and son early Tuesday morning, according to Suffolk County Police.

First responders said the house was completely engulfed by flames when they arrived to 90 Dorchester Rd. in Ronkonkoma around 1:30 a.m.

Chuck Liebold, who lives across the street, said his family woke up after they heard a loud explosion and saw smoke coming out from inside the house.

"The older man that lives there was yelling for help... so I ran over and he was laying in the doorway," Liebold tells PIX11 News. "I just helped him up and brought him across the street."

The father was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns.

Authorities said they do not believe the son, reported to be in his 40s, was in the house at the time of the fire but were working to track him down.

Police are calling the fire "suspicious" and brought in a K9 to help with the investigation. Authorities also had a helicopter fly over the neighborhood to aid in the investigation.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns in Suffolk County were able to contain the flames by 6 a.m.