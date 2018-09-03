Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

Woman kills husband by putting eye drops in water: police

CLOVER, S.C. — Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.

Lana Clayton was arrested on Aug. 31, 2018, for allegedly killing her husband (York County Sheriff’s Office)

York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband’s body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple’s home in Clover.

Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn’t give a motive for the alleged poisoning.

Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.

Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.