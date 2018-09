Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. — Two women are dead after an overnight shooting in Paterson, family members tell PIX11 News.

According to a witness, at least three women were driving in a green BMW near the intersection of East 18 Street and Broadway late Sunday night when they were shot at.

It is not clear how many people were injured.

Police have not released any suspect information.

PIX11 has reached out to the Passaic County prosecutor's office for confirmation.