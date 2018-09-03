Thousands flock to Coney Island to celebrate holiday before end of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. New York City lifeguards go off duty and kids go back to school.

Thousands of New Yorkers flocked to Coney Island Monday to enjoy the hot and sunny weather and kids savored the last few hours of freedom. Most schools are back in session by Wednesday.

"We need another week. We had too much rain," Pamela Wolcott said as she relaxed on the sand.

Her daughter begins kindergarten this week.

Ten-year-old Eden Gnoutou enjoyed cotton candy on the boardwalk but said she is excited for school.

"I love school the best," she said.

Coney Island's attractions remain open until the end of October, but on a limited basis.