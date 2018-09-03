Pregnant woman, fiancé killed in suspected street racing crash on the 60 Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 20-year-old man and his pregnant fiancée were among four people killed in a suspected street racing crash on the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley, PIX11 sister station KTLA reported.

Valentino Miguel Ramos and Airyana Rubie Luna, also 20, were heading to Morongo Casino when the vehicle they were in crashed Friday evening, Raina Galvez, who identified herself as Ramos' cousin, told KTLA.

Multiple witnesses said a white BMW was racing with another vehicle before hitting the highway's center divider near the Redlands Boulevard exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact caused two of the BMW's occupants to be ejected, while three were trapped inside, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Four of them were declared dead at the scene and one sustained serious injuries, the agency added.

Investigators said they were looking for two other vehicles that might have been involved in the incident: a gray or black Honda Civic, either year 2017 or 2018, and a black Mazda hatchback.

While authorities have not released the victims' names, and CHP only disclosed that they appeared to be in their early 20s, Galvez and a GoFundMe page identified two of them as Ramos and Luna.

Galvez told KTLA that her cousin's fiancée was seven-months pregnant.

"This past weekend, they had their first baby shower where we all got to gather and celebrate the coming of their baby boy," said the GoFundMe page, which was apparently set up by Ramos' family.

According to the website, the couple decided to spend some time with friends the night of the incident and was picked up earlier that evening. The two were passengers in the car, Ramos' family said.

The crash remained under investigation.