Paterson Police, Passaic County Prosecutor investigating 5 Labor Day weekend shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ - At least eight people were injured or killed by gunfire in Paterson over the holiday weekend.

The latest incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night, when bullets peppered a black BMW on 12th Avenue. Police found four people inside the vehicle, two were dead, including a 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman. Another man and woman in the car were seriously injured.

Paterson's Police Director Jerry Speziale stated at gun reform rally on Monday morning that police are working tirelessly to stem the tide of violence, but that it's an uphill battle.

"We have tons of guns flowing into the city of Paterson," he said.

Monday's rally was organized by U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell, who railed against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick.

"If Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, the gun industry will have new ammunition in their war to overturn commonsense laws aimed at protecting our children, keeping our streets safe, and stopping deadly firearms from falling into the wrong hands," said Menendez.

In addition to Sunday night's deadly shooting in Paterson, police are also investigating three separate shootings that happened Saturday on at: Highland and Sparrow Streets, on Market Street; and on East 24th Street.

On top of that, on Friday night, police say a 23-year-old man showed up to St. Joseph's Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. Where he was shot is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information about Sunday's fatal shooting or the other non-fatal incidents this weekend to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 877-370-PCPO.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last nights gun violence," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. "We’ve seen way too many innocent lives lost because of gun violence."