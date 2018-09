NEW YORK — Oreos are a classic cookie, but have also come to be known for its more outrageous flavors.

Out-of-the-box flavors have included candy corn, Sweedish fish and watermelon, but newer flavors may be even more eye popping.

Hot chicken wing and wasabi Oreos have hit stores in China.

These spicy flavors aren’t available anywhere else, yet, but curious consumers can purchase the snacks on ebay.

Posts on ebay Monday morning showed the cookies going for $13.99 to $41.99.