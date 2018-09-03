‘It’s 90 degrees in here’: Family with asthmatic son placed in sweltering apartment by Homeless Services

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A family’s home in the Bronx reached 90 during Monday’s elevated temperature.

Maritza Ortiz called PIX11 for help because the New York City Department for Homeless Services placed her, her asthmatic son and ailing husband in the ground-floor apartment last October after two years of living in a city shelter.

“It’s 90 degrees in here,” Maritza Ortiz told PIX11. “The heat is tremendous. It’s to die for.”

Ortiz told PIX11 she complained to the city Department of Buildings and her landlord.

“We go through water like crazy,” Ortiz told PIX11. “We sweat. My son is a very sick boy and we all get bit by mosquitoes.”

There is only one window in the apartment, in the one bedroom they all share, with a locked window gate. So they bought a windowless air conditioner and a fan, but it is still too hot for Larry Jr., who uses an inhaler three times a day, and for Larry senior.

“No windows, no air,” Larry Brown Sr., Maritza’s husband told PIX11. “I sleep on the floor in the bedroom if you can call it that. It’s ridiculous.”

His son echoed his sentiments.

“Super hot. I’m sweating. My head is very hot,” Larry Brown Jr. told PIX11.

His mom showed PIX11 the building’s certificate of occupancy, which clearly shows that the apartment the city placed her family in is zoned for storage only.

“Someone from the city was supposed to say yes or no and make the checks out,” Deborah Caraballo, a family friend, told PIX11. “How do you pay $9,000 a year for an apartment that’s considered storage? And she has a child that’s sick.”

PIX11 reached out to the New York City Department of Social Services to find out why they placed Maritza Ortiz and her family in this particular apartment.

Spokeswoman Lourdes Centeno said they would look into it and get back to us as soon as possible.