Girl, 4, contracts deadly infection after trying on shoes without socks: mother

A U.K. mother is warning other parents after she said her daughter contracted a deadly infection while trying on shoes while barefoot.

Jodie Thomas, the mother of 4-year-old Sienna, took to Facebook after her daughter contracted sepsis — a life-threatening infection that occurs when “chemicals released to the bloodstream to fight the infection trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“For all parents please put socks on you’re children while trying new shoes on. I’m guilty not doing it for mine and myself, but this can be the outcome infection spreading throughout the body,” Thomas wrote.

“I was really shocked when the doctors said it was from trying on new shoes. They’ve had to drain all the poison from her leg,” Thomas told U.K. tabloid The Sun.

“The shoes she liked had been tried on by other little girls and that’s how Sienna picked up the infection.”

The Sun reports that doctors think it’s likely bacteria entered Sienna’s body through a cut on her foot.

Doctors were able to control the infection and Sienna was sent home after spending five days in the hospital, according to the mother.

“She’s back to her wild self,” Thomas told PIX11 News.