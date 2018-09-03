Caribbean colors on display at NYC’s West Indian American Day Parade

BROOKLYN — The colors of the Caribbean are on display on the streets of Brooklyn Monday.

Onlookers at the annual West Indian American Day Parade have flags from their countries of origin wrapped around their waists or on their heads as they watch the bands and marchers go by.

New York’s Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day.

In recent years, participants and spectators have been joined by a significant law enforcement presence looking to prevent any incidents of violence at the main parade and an earlier morning event known as J’Ouvert.

Security measures included a 6 a.m. start time for J’Ouvert instead of a middle-of-the-night kick-off, as well as light towers and entry checkpoints.