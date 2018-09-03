Amber Alert issued after man kills pregnant wife, man and takes 2 children: Arizona police

PHOENIX, Ariz. —The Phoenix Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for the man suspected of taking his two biological sons after allegedly shooting and killing their mother and a man early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Armando Carbajal says investigators have developed probable cause to arrest Dimas Coronado, 47, on suspicion of three counts of homicide.

“An arrest warrant has been issued and he is considered armed and dangerous,” Carbajal said in an email to Arizona’s Family Sunday morning.

And Amber Alert for the two boys — 8-year-old Victor Coronado-Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado-Nunez — was issued Saturday and remains active.

This started with a double shooting at about 4:30 Saturday morning at a home in the area of 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The victims were identified as Oralia Nunez, 24, who is the boy’s mom, and Omar Gonzalez, 34.

Nunez’s cousin told Arizona’s Family that Nunez was eight months pregnant. Police confirmed to Arizona’s Family that the unborn child is the third homicide victim.

Police said Nunez’s roommate came home from work to find Nunez and Gonzalez. Both had been shot and the boys, Victor and Jonathan, were nowhere to be found.

While Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, Nunez was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to police, Nunez and Coronado had been married for nine years but have been living apart for the past few months. Investigators said there was a history of domestic violence.

A friend of Nunez’s family said Nunez was afraid of Coronado because she was fighting for custody of Victor and Jonathan

Coronado was initially considered a person of interest in the case. He is now a murder suspect.

Coronado is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Victor is 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert included information about a white 2009 Chevy pickup. That truck was found not far from the shooting scene a few hours after the alert was issued. There was no sign of Coronado or the boys.

Investigators are now looking for a green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell. The truck has a State of Chihuahua license plate with the number ZUD7164.

Nunez’s family tells Arizona’s Family that Mexican authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for Coronado and the boys.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone numbers to call from this story on your mobile device.)