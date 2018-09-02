Woman sexually assaulted outside laundry room, attacker sought

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the East Village Saturday morning.

Detectives say 43-year-old Julio Mendez approached and engaged in a conversation with a woman inside the laundry room of a building along East 13th Street at about 11:15 a.m.

Mendez persuaded the 46-year-old to follow him outside the laundry room where he grabbed her by the arm and neck, said police.

The victim resisted and fell to the ground, at which point Mendez covered her mouth and attempted to remove her clothing, according to police.

The woman began to struggle as he sexually assaulted her, but he fled when the victim screamed, said authorities.

She was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Mendez is described to be 5-feet-6-inches, 160 pounds, with an average build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).