BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – An investigation is underway after two men were shot in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Hancock Street and Spencer Place in Bed

One of the victims was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The condition of the second victim was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.