Brooklyn Borough Hall employee’s family member dies in shooting near basketball court

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One man is dead and another seriously injured after someone opened fire in front of homes located near a basketball court in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot near the intersection of Hancock Street and Spencer Place around 4 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, police found two men lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lester Jack, 22, of Brooklyn, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso area.

Jack was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A second man, 29, was found conscious with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Jack was described as a family member of an executive assistant to the senior advisor for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

A spokesperson for Adams released a statement saying:

A member of our Brooklyn Borough Hall family has lost one of their own. We share in mourning the life that gun violence tragically claimed yesterday afternoon in Bed-Stuy. I am as resolute as ever to combat this epidemic that has deeply hurt so many of us.

No arrest arrests have been made at this time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).