Shots fired at Long Island Indian Reservation, 1 in custody

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — A man was taken into custody after shots were fired at the Shinnecock Indian Reservation on Long Island Saturday night.

Authorities heard shots fired around 8 p.m. near the area of the Pow Wow grounds.

When they arrived to the area, Troopers observed a 23-year-old Devon Trent involved in a physical altercation with other Pow Wow attendees, authorities said.

Witnesses told police Trent was holding a black semi-automatic gun and fired one shot when a man standing near Trent then grabbed the gun from him, and an altercation ensued, said police.

A second shot was fired, according to authorities.

The unknown man then ran from the area with the gun and said he was headed to security, witnesses told police.

No one was injured as a result from the gunfire, and the identity of the male who left the scene with the gun and the gun’s whereabouts are unknown.

Two 40-caliber expanded casings and two 40-caliber rounds were recovered at the scene.

Trent was arrested and faces charges of second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and second-degree menacing.