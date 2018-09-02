Security heightened as J’ouvert celebration gears up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn— The countdown is on for the celebration of Caribbean culture in Brooklyn- also known as J’ouvert.

The festival kicks off at 6 a.m. Monday. The West Indian Parade begins at 11 a.m.

PIX11 spoke with a granddaughter and grandmother who were awaiting their costumes that they’ve worn in past years.

The family, who celebrated last year as well, drove all the way from Boston to participate in the festivities.

It’s estimated that over a million people will attend J’ouvert.

Vendors shared their excitement as they prepared for the celebration.